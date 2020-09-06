1/1
Donald Edward Beck
1942 - 2020
Port St. Lucie, Fla. - Donald Edward Beck, 78, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., died Aug. 29, 2020, at his home. He was born in Buffalo, N.Y. June 13, 1942, the son of Robert and Katherine Beck.

He was the husband of Sharon Beck, who predeceased him May 8, 2012. Mr. Beck had been employed at the General Dynamics Electric Boat Company in Groton as a welder.

Survivors include two sons, Donald E. Beck Jr. and Robert W. Beck; a twin brother, Ronald Beck; sister Mary Ruth Clifford; five grandchildren; his life partner Deirdre Peters; and stepchildren, Casey Barrese, Coty Rugar and Crystal Rugar.

The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 8, in the Calvary Chapel, 126 Sharp Hill Road, Uncasville. There will be a visitation at the church starting at 9:30 a.m. Please be aware that due to COVID-19 orders, social distancing is required. Following the service interment will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery in New London. Condolences may be shared on Don's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Day on Sep. 6, 2020.
