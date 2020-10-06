1/1
Donald Edward Schoolcraft
1928 - 2020
Groton - Donald Edward "Chris" Schoolcraft, 92, of Groton, local businessman, former State Senator, and devoted husband of Eleanor (Foley) Schoolcraft, passed away peacefully Oct. 1, 2020.

Born in Porter, W. Va. July 28, 1928, he was one of seven children born to James and Olive Schoolcraft. He graduated from Clay County High School in 1946 and joined the Navy in 1947. He was admitted to the submarine service, serving as an Electrician's Mate on the Gudgeon and other boats in the Pacific before being transferred back east, where he met Eleanor. They were married at St. Patrick Church in Mystic Sept. 1, 1952, and started a family. In 1962, he was assigned to USS Thomas Jefferson and returned to Connecticut, where the family put down roots in Groton.

Don rose quickly through the Navy ranks and was given increasing responsibility, eventually being appointed to oversee Polaris University, a joint venture between the Navy and Harvard University to provide college-level courses to submariners. Never one to sit still, throughout his time in the Navy Don was constantly educating himself, and he always had work on the side: repairing cars and appliances, and even learning to cut hair. He became a licensed barber and worked part-time at Paul & Tiffany's in New London.

Don retired from active duty in 1967 as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. He soon went into business as the owner of American Auto Sales in New London. In 1971, he opened Center Groton Auto, a gas station, repair shop and car dealership. He later added Groton Auto Parts to the family business.

Don was a fixture in Groton politics, serving first on RTM, then as a member of the Town Council. He was a longtime member of the Republican Town Committee and the Republican State Central Committee. He was also a Justice of the Peace. In 1984 he was elected to the Connecticut State Senate, where he served as Chairman of the Insurance and Real Estate committee, and Vice-Chairman of the Education committee. This was among his proudest accomplishments.

Don was also a member of the Elks (BPOE), the Fleet Reserve Association, SUBVETS (Holland Club), and was a president of the Navy Flying Club. In retirement, Don occupied himself by teaching computer skills at the Groton Senior Center, and by teaching himself to play the guitar and banjo. He and Eleanor enjoyed traveling and spending time with the grandchildren.

Besides his wife Eleanor, Don is survived by one sister, Geraldine Samples of Procious, W. Va.; and by his four children, Michael Schoolcraft of Ledyard, David Schoolcraft of Hebron, Sheryl Brown of Groton, and Alan Schoolcraft of Los Angeles, Calif. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Jacqueline Flannery of Verona, N.J., Jeffrey Schoolcraft of Mystic, Kathleen Schoolcraft of Boston, Mass. and Nicole Schoolcraft of Groton; as well as four great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks all the kind, patient, and caring staff at Fairview in Groton.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, Don will be buried in a private, graveside service at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Mystic. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Day on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
