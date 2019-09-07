|
|
Uncasville - Donald Edwin Upchurch,74, of Uncasville was carried to heaven by the angels Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. He was born in St. Joseph, Mo. March 12, 1945, the son of the late Dennis and Charlotte Upchurch of Missouri.
Donald was one of our nation's heroes, serving his country in the Vietnam war. Donald's career was in pharmaceuticals and OSHA Compliance for Pfizer and Dimeo Construction Company before his retirement.
His passion was to be on the golf course.
He is survived by his two daughters, Michelle Murray and Jennifer Smuts; his four grandchildren, Riley, Katie, and Jack Murray and Caroline Smuts; his sister Deborah Wisniewski and her husband Wayne; sister Donna Upchurch; as well as extended family members.
Burial will be private
Donations can be made in his memory to the .
Published in The Day on Sept. 7, 2019