|
|
|
Mashantucket - Donald Ellsworth Daggett, 71, of Mashantucket died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra J. (Hayward) Daggett.
His family will greet relatives and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church, 69 Groton Long Point Road, Groton. Burial with full military honors will immediately follow in Avery Stoddard Cemetery, Route 214, Ledyard. The Patriot Guard Riders will accompany the procession.
A complete obituary will be published in a later edition of the New London Day.
Published in The Day on May 31, 2019
Read More