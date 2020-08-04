Preston - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Donald F. "Donny" Korenkiewicz, July 30, 2020. He died unexpectedly at the age of 53. Donny was born in Norwich Sept. 17, 1966, the son of Barbara A. (Stronski) Korenkiewicz of Canterbury and the late Frank J. Korenkiewicz.



Donny grew up in Norwich and was a graduate of Norwich Free Academy, class of 1984. It was at NFA that he met the love of his life, Barbara (Bogue) Korenkiewicz. They began dating in high school, and were married May 16, 1987. She was, and always will be, his "Brat."



He was a hard worker, who although was an independent contractor, worked almost exclusively for the Leader Store Floor Covering Shop in Norwich for many years. He was considered part of their family, and will be sadly missed. Donny liked to think of himself as a modern day "MacGyver." Armed with a roll of "grey (duct) tape," he could repair just about anything. He loved animals, especially his Tank and Charlie. He enjoyed talk radio, Stu Bryer, and of course, the joke of the day. But, what he treasured most was being a father and grandfather. He adored his family and his memory will live on with them forever.



In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his sons, Justin Ryan Korenkiewicz and Tanya Ballestrini, and Michael Damian Korenkiewicz and Kelsey McRoberts; grandchildren, Gavyn, Maddie and Damian; siblings, Deborah, Jeff and Gary; in-laws, Jimmy Bogue, Tina Makulis and Bobby Bogue; his dear friend Brian Rankin, whom he affectionately referred to as "Bri Guy;" and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his brother Jeffrey, who died as an infant; and his in-laws, Wilmot and Judith Bogue.



Family and friends are invited to attend memorial calling hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday Aug. 9, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Avenue, Norwich, followed by a celebration of his life at 9 Old Shetucket Turnpike in Preston.



