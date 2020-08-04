1/1
Donald F. "Donny" Korenkiewicz
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Preston - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Donald F. "Donny" Korenkiewicz, July 30, 2020. He died unexpectedly at the age of 53. Donny was born in Norwich Sept. 17, 1966, the son of Barbara A. (Stronski) Korenkiewicz of Canterbury and the late Frank J. Korenkiewicz.

Donny grew up in Norwich and was a graduate of Norwich Free Academy, class of 1984. It was at NFA that he met the love of his life, Barbara (Bogue) Korenkiewicz. They began dating in high school, and were married May 16, 1987. She was, and always will be, his "Brat."

He was a hard worker, who although was an independent contractor, worked almost exclusively for the Leader Store Floor Covering Shop in Norwich for many years. He was considered part of their family, and will be sadly missed. Donny liked to think of himself as a modern day "MacGyver." Armed with a roll of "grey (duct) tape," he could repair just about anything. He loved animals, especially his Tank and Charlie. He enjoyed talk radio, Stu Bryer, and of course, the joke of the day. But, what he treasured most was being a father and grandfather. He adored his family and his memory will live on with them forever.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his sons, Justin Ryan Korenkiewicz and Tanya Ballestrini, and Michael Damian Korenkiewicz and Kelsey McRoberts; grandchildren, Gavyn, Maddie and Damian; siblings, Deborah, Jeff and Gary; in-laws, Jimmy Bogue, Tina Makulis and Bobby Bogue; his dear friend Brian Rankin, whom he affectionately referred to as "Bri Guy;" and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his brother Jeffrey, who died as an infant; and his in-laws, Wilmot and Judith Bogue.

Family and friends are invited to attend memorial calling hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday Aug. 9, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Avenue, Norwich, followed by a celebration of his life at 9 Old Shetucket Turnpike in Preston.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-1886
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
15 entries
August 3, 2020
Barbara, how sad, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I will keep you kn my prayer list. The Canova family
Bonnie jean Canova
Friend
August 3, 2020
I am so sorry to have learned of Donny's passing. I'd like to offer my heartfelt sympathies to Donny's Family. Donny and I were classmates throughout the years and I will always cherish those memories. It was an honor to have known such a fine person
Charles Houchins
August 3, 2020
I am so sorry to have learned of the passing of my dear friend Donny. My heartfelt sympathies to Donny's entire family. Being a classmate of his and the memories we shared is something I will cherish forever.
Charles Houchins
August 3, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the entire family.
John Barile
Friend
August 3, 2020
Sending you so much love. You’re in my thoughts and my heart. Love you.
Kristin Hill-Elliott
Friend
August 3, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Donny was a wonderful person. Love Bonnie Winchester Maliszewski
Bonnie Maliszewski
Classmate
August 3, 2020
DONNY WAS MY BROTHER IN LAW. DONNY WAS ALWAYS THERE HELPING SOMEBODY OUT WHEN NEEDED. DONNY YOU WILL BE MISSED BY ALOT OF PEOPLE. I LOVE YA DONNY
TINA MAKULIS
Family
August 3, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to the family. I must say that I never knew anyone who could work that much magic into flooring!
Thomas Snyder
Acquaintance
August 3, 2020
So many memories flooding back, Don had a smile that you couldn't forget and the love he had for BARB was very profound. Praying for the family, he will be missed.
Sheila Brodeur
Friend
August 3, 2020
TINA MAKULIS
August 3, 2020
My deepest condolence to you and your family. I am so very sorry for your loss. I know Donny was the love of your life and can't imagine how difficult this will be on you. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
JUDITH DEWEY
Friend
August 3, 2020
ill miss you with all my heart , miss all the big hugs,i love you i love you mom
barbara koreenkiewicz
Mother
August 3, 2020
Condolences to Barbara, family & friends at this time. Memories will keep him close. May the Lord Bless you all
Pamela Rose
August 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jane Lichtlin
Friend
August 3, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Jane Lichtlin
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved