Donald H. "Donnie" Shea Jr.


1961 - 2019
Donald H. "Donnie" Shea Jr. Obituary
Waterford - Donald "Donnie" H. Shea, Jr, 57, loving son and brother, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. He was born Sept. 16, 1961, in New London to Donald and Roberta Shea.

Donnie was a graduate of Waterford High School, class of 1979, and a former member of the Plumber and Pipefitter's Union Local 777. Donnie was best known for his big smile and love for his family.

He was preceded in death by his mother Roberta. Donnie is remembered with love by his father, Donald (Sandra) Shea; sister, Kelley Brunner; brothers, Mike and Billy(Shannon) Shea; a niece, four nephews and many cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Thomas L. Neilan and Son's Funeral Home on Ocean Ave, New London. A private burial will be held.

Condolences may be shared on Donald's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on June 23, 2019
