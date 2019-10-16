Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lester Gee Funeral Home - New London
108 Blinman Street
New London, CT 06320
(860) 442-1188
For more information about
Donald Butler
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
1 Garvin Street
New London, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
1 Garvin Street
New London, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. Butler

Send Flowers
Donald J. Butler Obituary
New London - Donald J. Butler, 87, of New London, entered eternal rest Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. He was born in St. Louis, Mo. to the late Joseph and Vivian (Barnett) Butler.

A Celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1 Garvin Street, New London. The visiting hour will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery with Military Honors.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home, 108 Blinman Street, New London.
Published in The Day on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.