New London - Donald J. Butler, 87, of New London, entered eternal rest Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. He was born in St. Louis, Mo. to the late Joseph and Vivian (Barnett) Butler.
A Celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1 Garvin Street, New London. The visiting hour will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery with Military Honors.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home, 108 Blinman Street, New London.
Published in The Day on Oct. 16, 2019