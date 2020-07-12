Stonington - Donald J. "Don" Michaud, 72, passed away peacefully, after a long and courageous battle with esophageal cancer, June 22, 2020. Don was born March 23, 1948, and grew up in Salem, Mass.



Don was a man of many talents, working first in his family's meat business, P W Rounsevell Inc., in Cambridge, Mass., and then as owner of Sobocinski Meat Market in Salem, Mass. Don also worked as a logistics specialist for a regional shipping concern; and then as a commercial fisherman in Gloucester, Mass. After moving to Stonington in 2003, Don managed the Stonington Marina.



Don was a fixture at Noah's Restaurant in Stonington Borough most evenings, sitting at the bar, sipping his glass of red wine and sharing fishing stories, jokes and factoids about the most diverse subjects. He took great joy in surreptitiously passing out pieces of chocolate to his friends. Don loved to cook and enjoyed nothing more than making stuffed clams, scallops wrapped in bacon and other favorites; and giving them to friends. He was a regular at the Stonington docks, buying bushels of fresh scallops and parceling them out to his friends. Don loved to fish and wanted to be out on the water whenever he could. He was an avid Boston sports fan, rooting for the Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and Pats, depending on the season.



Don is survived by a son and a daughter, as well as several grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by all of his friends in Stonington, who, as his illness progressed, became his family.



Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. In accordance with Don's wishes, there will be a private ceremony at sea, the place Don loved the most and was at peace.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store