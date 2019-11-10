|
|
|
Groton - Donald J. Peffley, 87, of Groton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
He was born Nov. 12, 1931, in Wenatchee, Wash., the son of Newell and Francis (Cox) Peffley.
Donald worked at General Dynamics Electric Boat for many years. He was married to Carol Ann Peffley who predeceased him in May 2019.
A celebration of Donald's life will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Groton Bible Chapel, 66 Toll Gate Road, Groton. Burial is private.
A full obituary will be published in a future edition of The Day.
Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton, assisted the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Nov. 10, 2019