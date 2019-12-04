Home

Donald J. West


1969 - 2019
Donald J. West Obituary
Vernon, Vt. - Donald J. West, 50, died unexpectedly in his hometown of Vernon, Vt., Dec. 1, 2019. He was born July 24, 1969, in New London and graduated from Ledyard High School in 1987 and Quinnipiac College in 1991.

He is survived by his mother Claire M. West; and his beloved Leigh West; as well as his three sons, Jeremy, Sam and Carter West; four sisters, Roberta Wood, Christine West, Susan Taylor, Ann O'Sullivan; and ten nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service Dec. 8, in Vermont.
Published in The Day on Dec. 4, 2019
