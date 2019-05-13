Services Potter Funeral Home 456 Jackson Street Willimantic , CT 06226 (860) 423-2211 Resources More Obituaries for Donald Ayrton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald L. Ayrton Sr.

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences

Andover - Donald L. Ayrton Sr. of Andover, Conn., passed away on May 7, 2019, after a brief illness.



He was born on Oct. 27, 1932, to Halstead B. Ayrton Sr. and Dorothy Pimer Ayrton in New London. He spent his youth in Waterford on Niantic River Road. He graduated from the Bulkeley School in 1951 and enlisted in the Navy as an airplane mechanic, serving on two carriers: USS Palau and USS Gilbert Islands.



Upon returning home after serving his country in the military, he began working for the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation with the surveying department, working his way up to District Supervisor, supervising maintainers. He retired in 1987. In addition to his state job, he also worked as a journeyman with an independent land surveyor during the 1960s to become a licensed land surveyor, running his own business in Waterford, and later in Canterbury.



After moving to Canterbury, he was a member of many town boards and in 1972 founded the Canterbury Lions Club, holding the first meetings in the living room of the family home. The Canterbury Lions Club is still active today - an achievement of which he was so very proud.



Don's greatest joy was spending time with his very large extended family. At each family gathering, he could be heard asking when the next gathering would be. In their younger days, he and his parents, siblings, children, nieces and nephews spent many hours gathered around a piano or organ singing songs of the 1940s, Christmas carols and everything in between. Music was very important to him and he enjoyed it immensely.



After his retirement from the State of Connecticut, he joined the Manchester Symphony Chorale as a first bass baritone. His beautiful singing voice afforded him many opportunities to sing solos with the symphony. Many friends and family visited him at the time of his last illness, and each and every visitor brought him so much happiness. During his final weeks he was absolutely thrilled when his nieces and nephew gathered around his bed singing those old songs of his youth as he sang along with them wearing a great big smile.



After his retirement he was able to pursue his great passion of raising and showing his pug dogs. Together with his wife, they bred champion show dogs under the name Cado Pugs and traveled throughout the country to attend shows, making numerous friends along the way. Competing was not his only objective in this endeavor. He truly enjoyed mentoring newcomers to the sport, lending valuable advice to all who wanted it. He will certainly be greatly missed in his sport.



In addition to his parents he was predeceased by all of his siblings: Arlene Kilpatrick, Halstead B. Ayrton Jr., Robert J. Ayrton, and Judy Dole. He is survived by his spouse, Carol G. Ayrton of Andover, Conn., and his children Donald L. (Lee) Ayrton Jr. of Pawtucket, R.I., Darlene L. Ayrton of Canterbury, Conn., and Peter H. Ayrton of East Falmouth, Mass.; grandchildren Sabrina L. Ayrton of Bethlehem, N.H., Cameron H. Ayrton of East Falmouth, Mass., and Michael Collins of Bloomington, Minn., and one great-grandchild, Olivia Collins of Bloomington, Minn. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Esther Ayrton and Tina Ayrton, and by his brother-in-law Richard Aguiar.



Calling hours will be held at Potter's Funeral Home, 456 Jackson St., Willimantic, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 220 Valley St., Willimantic,, followed by burial at Dean Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Canterbury. Published in The Day on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries