Donald L. Nadeau Jr.
1961 - 2020
Pawcatuck - Donald L. Nadeau Jr., 59, of Cronin Avenue, Pawcatuck died peacefully Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Cindy L. (Hays) Nadeau.

Born in Westerly, R.I. July 18, 1961, he was the son of Jeanette M. (Mello) Nadeau and the late Donald L. Nadeau Sr.

Don graduated from Stonington High School with the Class of 1979 and went on to graduate from Rhode Island Trade Shop School now New England Tech.

Mr. Nadeau was employed has a machinist for Sheffield Pharmaceuticals in New London for many years.

Besides his loving and devoted wife of over 35 years and his mother he will be sadly missed by his three children, twin sons, Adam and Patrick Nadeau and his daughter Abigail Nadeau. He also leaves two brothers, Lloyd Nadeau of Norwalk, Ohio and Douglas Nadeau of Pawcatuck; and two nephews, Cameron and Mathew.

Due to Covid-19 a Celebration of Donald's life will be held at a safer time.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to New England Donor Bank at www.neds.org or Beacon Hospice. In his memory, his family encourages all to become organ donors as he was.

Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main Street, Westerly, is assisting the family during this time. For online condolences please visit www.buckler-johnston.com.

Published in The Day on Oct. 6, 2020.
