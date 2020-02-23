Home

POWERED BY

Services
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Whaley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald L. Whaley


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald L. Whaley Obituary
Groton - Donald L. Whaley, 63, of Groton passed away at his residence Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. He was born May 7, 1956, in South Hampton, N.Y. the son of Charles and Dorothy McGovern Whaley. He was a nuclear machinist at General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton.

Donald is survived by his sisters, Wendi Brown of Ledyard and Dianne Smith of Florida; two brothers, Terry Fields of N. Stonington and Barry Fields of Groton; and many nieces and nephews.

All services will be private. Byles-Groton Memorial Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -