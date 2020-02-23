|
Groton - Donald L. Whaley, 63, of Groton passed away at his residence Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. He was born May 7, 1956, in South Hampton, N.Y. the son of Charles and Dorothy McGovern Whaley. He was a nuclear machinist at General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton.
Donald is survived by his sisters, Wendi Brown of Ledyard and Dianne Smith of Florida; two brothers, Terry Fields of N. Stonington and Barry Fields of Groton; and many nieces and nephews.
All services will be private. Byles-Groton Memorial Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Feb. 23, 2020