Old Lyme - Donald Lathrop "Don" Emerson passed peacefully Tuesday, July 16, at home in San Ramon, Calif. engulfed in the love of his family.
Don was born Sept.15, 1932, in New London 13 days before Elsie Fredrickson, his future wife. He graduated from Old Lyme High School and attended UConn before enlisting in the Navy, proudly serving aboard the USS Randolph during the Korean War. He parlayed his naval experiences into an engineering career that would span 60 plus years in Silicon Valley. Don excelled at work while raising a family and earning a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Phoenix and an Master of Science degree from University of Southern California. He continued consulting well into his 80s as a Quality Engineer.
Despite a demanding job; love of family dominated Don's life. He was active in and supportive of his kids' interests, and a cheering spectator to any events they had. He loved the beach, picnics, sailing, amateur radio, game nights with friends, golf, the Dodgers, Disney World and Tahoe. He was a jazz hound, train enthusiast, knowledge seeker and pet lover.
Don is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elsie; his six kids, Lisa, Mark, Donald, John, Karen, and Chris; his twelve grandkids, Kyle, Megan, Krystal, Donald, Sarah, Kelsey, Klayton, Kristen, Kate, Jake, Justine, and Kennedy; three great-grandson's, Willie, Myles and Wesley; and his sister Marilyn Emerson.
He was a true and loyal friend, a man of great integrity. He will be missed.
Published in The Day on Aug. 18, 2019