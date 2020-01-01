|
Uncasville - Donald Paul Woodmansee Sr., 87, a longtime resident of Uncasville, passed away Dec. 29, 2019, at the Crescent Point in Niantic following a long illness.
Don, also known to his many friends as "Woody" or "Pinky", was born May 20, 1932, in Norwich. He was the eldest son of the late Theron and Fannie Woodmansee. He attended the Norwich Free Academy where he was a member of the golf team and the band. He graduated from N.F.A. in 1950. Following high school he joined the Air Force National Guard. He served on active duty during the Korean War, stationed at Keflavik Air Station in Iceland. He served as an Airman First Class in the Air Force from 1951 until he was honorably discharged in 1953. Following his service, he attended St. Bonaventure University in Olean, N.Y. on the G.I. Bill. He graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting in 1957. He began his career at General Dynamics and ended it with Computer Sciences Corporation, but he spent the bulk of his career with the American Thermos Bottle Company in Norwich, in various management roles in finance and accounting.
He married Annette Lucille Woodmansee Aug. 1, 1959. They were married for nearly 35 years until her death in January 1993. Together they raised seven sons in Uncasville. Don passed along his passion for golf and baseball to all seven of his boys. He was active for years in the Montville National Little League, where he managed the Teamsters-sponsored team for nearly fifteen years-winning five league championships-and served as vice president of the league. He and Annette also were active in their church, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Uncasville. They sent all seven boys to St. Bernard High School in Uncasville. Their proudest accomplishment was that they were able to put all seven of their sons through college. Don retired in 1992. In retirement he enjoyed golfing and traveling, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his sons and their growing families.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Annette; his eldest son, David; and his brother Robert. He is survived by his youngest sister, Phyllis; as well as six sons, Peter of Stuttgart, Germany, Paul of Bedford, N.H., Bart of Storrs-Mansfield, John of Lebanon, Donald Jr. of Del Mar, Calif. and Mark Andrew of San Diego, Calif.; as well as his 14 grandchildren, Annette, Gabriella, Cecelia, Evangeline, Matthew, Kelly, Noah, Parker, Trevor, Emily, Katharine, Timothy, Alexander and Caitlin.
Visiting hours will held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave., in Norwich. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Saints Peter and Paul Church, 181 Elizabeth Street, Norwich. Interment will be at Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, www.alzfnd.org.
Published in The Day on Jan. 1, 2020