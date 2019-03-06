Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Radicioni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Radicioni


1933 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Donald Radicioni Obituary
Waterford - Donald Bruno Radicioni, 85 entered eternal life March 3, 2019.

He was born April 16, 1933, in New London the son of the late Walter and Lola (Antonioli) Radicioni, a Marine veteran, and was employed at Electric Boat.

He was predeceased by his wife, Eileen (Hess) Radicioni.

His family will receive relatives and friends 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London. The funeral will assemble at 9 am Saturday and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, New London. Interment will follow with military honors in St. Mary Cemetery. A complete obit will appear in Thursday edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.