|
|
|
Waterford - Donald Bruno Radicioni, 85 entered eternal life March 3, 2019.
He was born April 16, 1933, in New London the son of the late Walter and Lola (Antonioli) Radicioni, a Marine veteran, and was employed at Electric Boat.
He was predeceased by his wife, Eileen (Hess) Radicioni.
His family will receive relatives and friends 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London. The funeral will assemble at 9 am Saturday and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, New London. Interment will follow with military honors in St. Mary Cemetery. A complete obit will appear in Thursday edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More