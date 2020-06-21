Ashaway, R.I. - Donald "Don" Ray Olsen, 86, of Ashaway, R.I. and longtime resident of New London and Uncasville passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Westerly Hospital. He was the husband of the late Beverly Ann (Tillett) Olsen; and together they had shared 59 years of marriage. Born in Worcester, Mass. March 14, 1934, he was the son of the late Ray and Phyllis (Snyder) Olsen.
Don spent his birth years in Worcester, but moved to New London with his family at a young age. He attended Bulkekey High School where he met the love of his life, Beverly Tillett in math class. He graduated from Bulkeley in 1952, and attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) where he earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and graduated in 1956. He and Beverly were married shortly thereafter; and they lived in New London while Don worked at General Dynamics Electric Boat. Don and Bev's family grew and grew and they moved to Uncasville in 1961. Don eventually left EB to work for Northeast Utilities in Hartford, from where he retired in 1992. Don and Bev lived in the same house in Uncasville until Beverly's passing in 2015, at which time he relocated to Ashaway.
Don's joy in life was providing for his big family. He built the house in Uncasville himself, and undertook several expansions to the home and the property over the years. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing. He was a member at Norwich Country Club, and competed for the club championship over a period of years. He was also a prolific handyman and woodworker. He enjoyed rooting for all the New England sports teams; and the UConn basketball teams kept him entertained in his later years. Don's final years were spent in the loving embrace of his family who visited him daily to share an afternoon glass of wine and watch the cows grazing on the nearby farm and the hummingbirds buzzing around his back porch.
Donald was predeceased by his loving wife Beverly Ann (Tillett) Olsen. Donald is survived by seven children and their spouses; ninw grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He leaves his children: Deborah Rota (John), of Clinton, David Olsen (Mykhanh), of Palo Alto, Calif., Diana Kass (Larry), of Springfield, N.J., Donna Olsen (Jay Arcata), of Paterson, N.J., Daniel Olsen (Kathie), of Medway, Mass., Denise Hall (Jeffrey), of Ashaway, R.I. and Douglas Olsen (Rachel), of Durham, N.C. Additionally, he leaves his grandchildren: Rachael, Rebecca, Megan, Gretchen, Wesley, Liza, Lucas, Mitchell and Declan; along with his great-grandchildren, Lena and Lucy.
Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, funeral services will be held privately by the family. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main Street. Westerly, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to Center for Hospice Care Southeast Connecticut. For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com.
Don spent his birth years in Worcester, but moved to New London with his family at a young age. He attended Bulkekey High School where he met the love of his life, Beverly Tillett in math class. He graduated from Bulkeley in 1952, and attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) where he earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and graduated in 1956. He and Beverly were married shortly thereafter; and they lived in New London while Don worked at General Dynamics Electric Boat. Don and Bev's family grew and grew and they moved to Uncasville in 1961. Don eventually left EB to work for Northeast Utilities in Hartford, from where he retired in 1992. Don and Bev lived in the same house in Uncasville until Beverly's passing in 2015, at which time he relocated to Ashaway.
Don's joy in life was providing for his big family. He built the house in Uncasville himself, and undertook several expansions to the home and the property over the years. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing. He was a member at Norwich Country Club, and competed for the club championship over a period of years. He was also a prolific handyman and woodworker. He enjoyed rooting for all the New England sports teams; and the UConn basketball teams kept him entertained in his later years. Don's final years were spent in the loving embrace of his family who visited him daily to share an afternoon glass of wine and watch the cows grazing on the nearby farm and the hummingbirds buzzing around his back porch.
Donald was predeceased by his loving wife Beverly Ann (Tillett) Olsen. Donald is survived by seven children and their spouses; ninw grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He leaves his children: Deborah Rota (John), of Clinton, David Olsen (Mykhanh), of Palo Alto, Calif., Diana Kass (Larry), of Springfield, N.J., Donna Olsen (Jay Arcata), of Paterson, N.J., Daniel Olsen (Kathie), of Medway, Mass., Denise Hall (Jeffrey), of Ashaway, R.I. and Douglas Olsen (Rachel), of Durham, N.C. Additionally, he leaves his grandchildren: Rachael, Rebecca, Megan, Gretchen, Wesley, Liza, Lucas, Mitchell and Declan; along with his great-grandchildren, Lena and Lucy.
Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, funeral services will be held privately by the family. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main Street. Westerly, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to Center for Hospice Care Southeast Connecticut. For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jun. 21, 2020.