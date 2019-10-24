|
|
|
New London - MSgt. (Ret.) Donald Raymond "Bo" Bowman, 83, of New London entered eternal life Oct. 22, 2019, at home in the comfort of his loving family. He was the beloved husband of JoAnn (Donatello) Bowman.
He served in the U.S. Army and later in Connecticut National Guard from 1954 retiring in 1988 at the rank of Master Sergeant.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, followed by a humanistic service at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, New London, with military honors.
A complete obit will appear in Sunday's edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on Oct. 24, 2019