1/
Donald W. O'Connell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Monroe Township, Pa. - Donald W. O'Connell, 70, of Monroe Township, Pa., passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, Pa. Born in Lyme, he was the son of Walter and Eleanor Smith O'Connell.

He was a graduate of Old Lyme High School and received his bachelor's degree from Mitchell College of New London. For most of his life, he resided in Connecticut before relocating to Monroe Township five years ago. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Southern New England Telecommunications.

Surviving is his wife of seven years, Kathleen White Hooke O'Connell; daughter Nicole Cox and her husband Thomas, of Exeter; stepchildren, David Hooke Jr. and his wife Sarah, West Wyoming; Derek Hooke and his wife Brooke, Monroe Township, Dawn Klinczar and her husband James, Cincinnati, Ohio; Darcy Bradby and her husband Kyle, Harveys Lake; brothers, Paul O'Connell, Middletown; Patrick O'Connell and his wife Barbara, Pittsburgh, Pa.; ten grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life is being planned by the family and will be announced in spring 2021. Arrangements are by Nulton Kopcza Funeral Home, 5749 State Route 309 Beaumont, Monroe Township. For information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved