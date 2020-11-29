Monroe Township, Pa. - Donald W. O'Connell, 70, of Monroe Township, Pa., passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, Pa. Born in Lyme, he was the son of Walter and Eleanor Smith O'Connell.
He was a graduate of Old Lyme High School and received his bachelor's degree from Mitchell College of New London. For most of his life, he resided in Connecticut before relocating to Monroe Township five years ago. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Southern New England Telecommunications.
Surviving is his wife of seven years, Kathleen White Hooke O'Connell; daughter Nicole Cox and her husband Thomas, of Exeter; stepchildren, David Hooke Jr. and his wife Sarah, West Wyoming; Derek Hooke and his wife Brooke, Monroe Township, Dawn Klinczar and her husband James, Cincinnati, Ohio; Darcy Bradby and her husband Kyle, Harveys Lake; brothers, Paul O'Connell, Middletown; Patrick O'Connell and his wife Barbara, Pittsburgh, Pa.; ten grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life is being planned by the family and will be announced in spring 2021. Arrangements are by Nulton Kopcza Funeral Home, 5749 State Route 309 Beaumont, Monroe Township.
