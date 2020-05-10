Donald W. Zapatka
Old Lyme - Dr. Donald W. Zapatka, 85, the son of Walter and Anna Zapatka (Ziezulewicz) of New Britain, passed away May 7, 2020, at Bride Brook Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Donald graduated from St. Louis Dental School, Mo. Following this, he served overseas with the United States Army, where he met and married Erna Kempe of Germany. They settled in Old Lyme. He worked for the University of Connecticut, and established a private dental practice in Old Lyme. Donald and Erna would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary this May.

He is predeceased by his parents and his one brother, James. He leaves his beloved wife Erna Zapatka (Kempe); son Dr. Carl D. Zapatka, wife Erica; two grandchildren, C.J. and Charlie of Old Lyme; and his daughter, Monica C. Zapatka of Cromwell.

Burial will be private at Duck River Cemetery in Old Lyme, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Chapel of Southeastern Connecticut, 130 Sharp Hill Road, Uncasville, CT 06382. Please visit. www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com for tributes and more information.

Published in The Day on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Erna , I have fond memories of your time with us at L&M Joseph Lawrence School of Nursing. You briefly attended nursing school when you were obtaining your USA RN. Loved your happy disposition. Sorry for the loss of your husband. Hope all is well with you.
MAURA VOGT
Classmate
