Niantic - On October 28, 2020, Donald Wayne "Don" Counsellor, devoted husband and loving father, passed away at age 83. Don was born Dec. 8, 1936, in Salem, N.J., to the late Donald and Dorothy (Nixon) Counsellor. Growing up in a small town in South Jersey, Don spent his time fishing, hunting and getting into trouble. Luckily, it was here he also met the love of his life, his wife June. They were married in August 1960, and then left for New Brunswick, so Don could pursue his bachelor's degree in mathematics at Rutgers University. Upon graduation, they moved to New London for a job at the Naval Underwater Systems Center, where Don was employed his entire career, working in surface ship sonar research and development. Along the way, Don also received his master's degree from Trinity College, spent countless hours doing many home improvement projects and was the best father a girl could ask for.
Don was always known for his quick, dry wit and his good heart. In retirement, he continued to hunt and fish, and took up a longtime passion for model trains as part of the Mohegan Pequot Model Train Club Inc. He also spent many hours entertaining his grandchildren, taking them to Mystic Aquarium and the seaport whenever they wanted, as well as granting his wife whatever she wished.
Don is preceded in death by his wife June (Whitzell) Counsellor. He is survived by his daughter Jacqueline Grady and her husband David Grady, and his two grandchildren, Jack and Katie, all of Avon. Don is also survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Janet and Robert Carr of Salem, N.J.; his brother-in-law David Whitzell of Penns Grove, N.J.; and his nieces and a nephew.
The family requests any donations in his memory be made to a charity of the donor's choice
Condolences may be shared of Don's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
