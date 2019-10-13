|
|
North Stonington - Donald William Pattison, 82, of North Stonington died peacefully Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. He was born June 18, 1937, in Weymouth, Mass., to Frank and Marion Pattison. He is predeceased by his wife, Winifred E. Pattison.
He worked for over thirty years as a science teacher at Fitch Junior High School and Robert E. Fitch High School. After retirement, he worked at the Mystic Aquarium. He was a member of the Masons for 60 years and a member of the Scottish R.I. Festival. Don was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church, and a member of the Old Mystic United Methodist Church for nearly 50 years. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his children: Donalynn Bogue and her husband Marshall, Winifred Wong and her husband Ronald, Nancy Mahran and her husband Ahmed, Gail Filippetti and her husband Paul, William Burton and Richard Burton and his wife Elaine; as well as ten grandchildren.
Don's family will greet relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17th, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic. A Masonic Ceremony will be presented during calling hours. The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18th, at the Old Mystic United Methodist Church, 44 Main Street, Old Mystic. Burial will follow in the Stonington Cemetery, Route 1, Stonington.
Published in The Day on Oct. 13, 2019