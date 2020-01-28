Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
Donna Elaine Birch


1964 - 2020
Donna Elaine Birch Obituary
Groton - Heaven gained another angel when Donna Elaine Birch passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. She was born Oct. 24, 1964, to Donald and Anne (Denison) Birch, and resided in Niantic, until she went to live in Groton with Judith Ann Odell, who became a second mother to Donna.

Donna attended local schools and graduated from the Little Red Schoolhouse in New London in 1986. She participated in the Special Olympics and worked for Seabird Enterprises for many years until health issues forced her to stop.

Calling hours will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Donna's memory to Special Olympics or Seabird Enterprises. For a complete obituary, please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Jan. 28, 2020
