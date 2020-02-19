|
|
Pawcatuck - Donna Holland Songdahl, 72, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital. Donna was born in Westerly, R.I. in 1947.
She is predeceased by her parents, Donald and Mary Holland of Stonington.
Donna is survived by her husband Paul of Stonington; sons, Jason of Norwich, Christopher and wife Andrea of East Hartford; grandchildren, Cameron and Caleb whom she loved "to the moon and back".
Donna will be greatly missed by her many friends and family. A celebration of life will be held for Donna from 1 to 3 p.m. March 1, at her home, 252 South Anguilla Road, Pawcatuck. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Pawcatuck Neighborhood center.
Published in The Day on Feb. 19, 2020