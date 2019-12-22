|
Dania Beach, Fla. - Donna Lee MacCracken Haines, 76, of Dania Beach, Fla., passed away Nov. 27, 2019. Donna was born Aug. 8, 1943, the daughter of William (Bud) MacCracken and Anne Leone MacCracken.
Donna was a successful business owner, talented artist and accomplished sailor, having obtained her captain's license. She was deeply loved and will be missed by her family.
She leaves behind five children: Nina Taglianetti (Tom) Beebe, Tammy Taglianetti (Jay) Callahan, Terry Taglianetti, Michael Foley and his fiancée Annie McFadden and Donald Dyer; her sisters, Terry MacCracken (Bill) Stacey, Annie MacCracken (Herb) Horner; and a brother Brian (Karen) MacCracken. She was predeceased by brothers, Bill MacCracken and Ralph (Butch) MacCracken. Donna also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Burial is private, to be held at a later date.
Published in The Day on Dec. 22, 2019