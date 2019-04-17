IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of DONNA M. HARMAN Sept. 15, 1943 - April 17, 2012 Mother, When I think about the old days I want them back again .. Our house was always happy And full of laughter then. We'd all be there together content in every way .. Then the mainstay of the family simply went away. All of us do the best we can but it will never be the same .. We can't tell you how often we all still speak your name. All I wish is that once more before I lower the light .. I could only kiss her on the cheek and say "I love you", goodnight Remembrance in life's passing is the truest form of love one can give, for a memory should never die and love should live forever in the heart of another. Loved And Remembered Every Day Deeply Missed By Your Loving Husband Bill, Your Children Denise, Bud, Lisa & Laurie And Their Families Published in The Day on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary