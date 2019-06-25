Home

Donna M. Noel

Donna M. Noel In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of DONNA M. NOEL July 20, 1950 - June 25, 2016 Three years ago your golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands are at rest. God broke my heart to prove to me he only takes the best. To your grave I always wander, flowers I place with loving care. No one knows the heartaches, as I turn and leave you there. When evening shadows fall and I'm sitting all alone, in my heart there comes a longing if you could only come home. My thoughts always wander to that grave not far away where they laid you to rest. Your Loving Husband, Don
Published in The Day on June 25, 2019
