Randolph Center, Vt. - Donna Mae Hobbs, 86, passed away peacefully Jan. 1, 2020, in the presence of her loving husband and children, after a brief illness.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Hobbs; her son Dale and wife Bonnie of Maple Valley, Wash.; her son David and wife Anne-Marie of Oakton, Va.; her daughter Diane Mellinger and husband James Swift of Barnard, Vt.; and six grandchildren, Gemma, Kendra, Seth, Ryan, Tessa and Jordan.
She was born in Froude, Saskatchewan, Canada, the daughter of Nelson and Mabel Thompson. She moved in her childhood to homes in Ontario and Alberta, meeting her husband Don in Edmonton, Alberta, where they were married in 1952. They moved to Memphis, Tenn. where Donald completed his PhD in Biochemistry at the University of Tennessee. They raised their family in Niantic, where they continued to live for over fifty years, before moving to Sun City Center, Fla., and then Randolph Center, Vt.
Donna received her Associate Degree from Mitchell College and worked as an assistant librarian at Lillie B. Haynes Elementary School in Niantic for over fifteen years. She believed strongly in giving back to her community and volunteered at many organizations, including the Women's Correctional Institution in Niantic, a crisis center, and Meals on Wheels. She was a generous and caring neighbor and friend to many.
A celebration of her life will be held at Morgan Orchards Senior Living Community, in Randolph Center, Vt., later in the winter, with an eventual burial in East Lyme Cemetery in Connecticut. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Day Funeral Home in Randolph, VT.
Published in The Day on Jan. 3, 2020