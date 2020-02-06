|
Groton - Donna Marie (Coussoule) Shipman, 72, passed away Feb. 1, surrounded by her family. Donna was born April 24, 1947, in Newburyport, Mass., to Menelie Coussoule and Angela (Tgavelekos) Coussoule. She is survived by her husband William Shipman; her two children, William Shipman Jr and DeAnna Shipman; and her four grandchildren, Jacqueline Garcia, Paul Esquivel, William Lawrence Esquivel, and Kailyn Dumas.
Donna will be greatly missed by her siblings, Mrs. Loretta Loomis, Mrs. Karen Carbonelli and husband Robert, and Gregory Coussoule. She will also be missed by Maureene Krol, and Jennifer Patton, along with Thomas Shipman and Kate McDonald. Donna is also survived by many nieces and nephews along with their families.
Donna was a wife, mother, score keeper, chauffeur, cheerleader, making sure the children were at their sporting events on time. Needless to say, she supported her entire family in any way possible.
Donna's family will greet relatives and friends between 11 a.m and noon Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic CT. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Avery Stoddard Cemetery, 202 Stoddards Wharf Road, Ledyard CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , or the . For obituary information or to send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.dinotofuneral.com
Published in The Day on Feb. 6, 2020