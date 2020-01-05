|
Niantic - Donna R. Charron DiCarlo, beloved mother and grandmother, died peacefully Nov. 24, 2019, surrounded by family. Born May 18, 1938, daughter of the late Ethel (Nelson) Charron and Donald Charron, Donna attended The Williams School and Fitch High School. Mentored by renowned painters, Lou Bonamarte and Robert Brachman, she was an award-winning artist who showed at galleries and festivals along the East Coast. She enjoyed playing piano, reading, playing (and winning!) scrabble; and took pride in her gardens and home in Black Point. A strong, creative woman, she raised her three daughters alone after her husband, W. Harold Nutt Jr., died in 1963. Those that knew Donna say she was one of the most interesting and unique people they've ever known. She created magic and celebrated beauty in everything around her. She will be remembered as our matriarch and missed by all.
Donna is survived by her daughters, Rene, Robin and Rachel; grandchildren: Jono (Sushu), Jacob, Kristin, Samantha and Aleksa; great-grandchild Aurora; the Woods; the Nutts; the Eigners; and Donald and Patricia Charron. Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her grandmother Alma (Svenson) Nelson; uncle Harry W. Nelson; aunt May Nelson; grandson Robert J. Urbani III; Tank; and Mr. Kitty.
The family would like to thank Carol and Denise from VNA and her friends, especially Elaine Turner Runkel.
A Celebration of her Life is planned for May; contact the family for details.
Published in The Day on Jan. 5, 2020