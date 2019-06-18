Home

POWERED BY

Services
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Rice


1963 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Donna Rice Obituary
Uncasville - Donna L. Rice, 55, of Uncasville, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 15, 2019, at her home.

She was born Sept. 3, 1963, in New London, the daughter of Donald and Mary (DeNoia) Blake.

Donna was married to Gary B. Rice, of Uncasville. He survives her.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. Burial is private.

A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition.
Published in The Day on June 18, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.