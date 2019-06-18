|
|
|
Uncasville - Donna L. Rice, 55, of Uncasville, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 15, 2019, at her home.
She was born Sept. 3, 1963, in New London, the daughter of Donald and Mary (DeNoia) Blake.
Donna was married to Gary B. Rice, of Uncasville. He survives her.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. Burial is private.
A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition.
Published in The Day on June 18, 2019
