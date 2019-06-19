Uncasville - Donna Rice, 55, of Woodland Dr., fought her battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer for 5 long years before ultimately coming to a truce Saturday June 15, 2019. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones with her favorite TV show playing in the background.



Donna was born Sept. 3, 1963, in New London, the daughter of Donald Joseph Blake and Mary Nicholette DeNoia. She is a graduate of Fitch High School (Class of '81).



Donna worked as a Paraprofessional at the Montville Board of Education for 15 years. She was the first recognized Paraprofessional of the Year for the Town of Montville in 2014. Donna was incredibly passionate about her career even through her fight with cancer.



Donna is survived by her husband Gary Rice; daughters, Cassandra Rice and Brianna Rice; sister Angela Riley; and twin brother Donald Blake, Jr.



Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. Burial is private.



Donations in Donna's memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 in lieu of flowers is appreciated.



Please visit www.byles.com for directions or to sign the guestbook.



Donna, from all who knew and loved you, Thank You. Published in The Day on June 19, 2019