Home

POWERED BY

Services
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
For more information about
Donna Rice
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Rice


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna Rice Obituary
Uncasville - Donna Rice, 55, of Woodland Dr., fought her battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer for 5 long years before ultimately coming to a truce Saturday June 15, 2019. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones with her favorite TV show playing in the background.

Donna was born Sept. 3, 1963, in New London, the daughter of Donald Joseph Blake and Mary Nicholette DeNoia. She is a graduate of Fitch High School (Class of '81).

Donna worked as a Paraprofessional at the Montville Board of Education for 15 years. She was the first recognized Paraprofessional of the Year for the Town of Montville in 2014. Donna was incredibly passionate about her career even through her fight with cancer.

Donna is survived by her husband Gary Rice; daughters, Cassandra Rice and Brianna Rice; sister Angela Riley; and twin brother Donald Blake, Jr.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. Burial is private.

Donations in Donna's memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 in lieu of flowers is appreciated.

Please visit www.byles.com for directions or to sign the guestbook.

Donna, from all who knew and loved you, Thank You.
Published in The Day on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
Download Now