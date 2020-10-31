1/1
Donna Salomon
1951 - 2020
Taftville - Donna Salomon born Dec. 26, 1951, has passed away Oct. 15, 2020.

Donna Salomon admired you. She was proud of the things you accomplished in your life. If you had the good fortune to know Donna Salomon during her lifetime, then you probably already knew this. You might also know about Donna's love for Cape Cod, or her flower garden, where her dahlias bloomed like fireworks in slow motion.

You may know that Donna lived a life both surrounded by, and dedicated to, family. She made clear through her words and actions that a familial bond was forged not through biology, but through mutual respect, grace, compassion, empathy, and love. If you knew these things about Donna Salomon, then you already know that she loved you and is going to worry about you.

Donna Salomon leaves behind a husband of over 50 years, Mark Salomon of Taftville, along with their children and so many other members of the family that Donna helped to build up around them.

A memorial service will be at a later date, and in lieu of flowers please send any donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

PS - Donna would also like to remind you to call your family more often and tell them you love them!

Published in The Day on Oct. 31, 2020.
