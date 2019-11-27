Home

POWERED BY

Services
AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD
Colchester, CT 06415
(860) 537-9611
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Skawinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Skawinski

Send Flowers
Donna Skawinski Obituary
Lebanon - Donna S. Skawinski, 71, of Lebanon passed away at home Nov. 24.

Friends are welcome to attend calling hours from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester. The funeral service and celebration of Donna's life will be held beginning with visitation at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the funeral home followed by services at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the New St. Andrew Cemetery in Colchester.

For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -