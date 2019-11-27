|
Lebanon - Donna S. Skawinski, 71, of Lebanon passed away at home Nov. 24.
Friends are welcome to attend calling hours from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester. The funeral service and celebration of Donna's life will be held beginning with visitation at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the funeral home followed by services at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the New St. Andrew Cemetery in Colchester.
Published in The Day on Nov. 27, 2019