|
|
Groton - Dora E. Rudd, 89, formerly of Drozdyk Drive, Groton, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Fairview in Groton.
She was born Feb. 16, 1930, in Middleburg, Fla., the daughter of Napoleon and Evelyn Baxter Deese.
Dora was married to the late Allen J. Rudd, who predeceased her April 19, 1991.
Mrs. Rudd was a member of the America Legion Auxiliary, the Charter Oak Red Cross, and served as a volunteer for the Naval Branch Health Clinic at the U.S. Submarine Base Hospital. She also volunteered for the Protestant services at the Naval Submarine Base Chapel.
She is survived by a son, Richard A. Rudd of Ledyard; daughters, Virginia A. Nahas of Groton, Joyce Elaine Witt of Rockdale, Texas, and Jacquelyn M. Farmer of Goldsboro, N.C.; two brothers, Jimmy and Lonnie Deese; and a sister Doris Jackson, all of Florida; 9 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames St., Groton. Burial will be in Colonel Ledyard Cemetery, Groton.
Please visit www.Byles.com to sign the guestbook, share a memory or to ask for directions.
Published in The Day on Nov. 10, 2019