Waterford - Dorca S. Perez, 73, of Waterford entered eternal rest Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. She was born in Vega Baia, Puerto Rico, the daughter of the late Demetric and Inocencia (Valentine) Sostre.



A memorial celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Oasis of Restoration, 35 Redden Avenue, New London. Interment will follow in Colonel Ledyard Cemetery in Groton.



