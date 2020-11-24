1/1
Dorca Sostre Perez
1947 - 2020
Waterford - Dorca Sostre Perez, 73, peacefully went home to be with the Lord Nov. 13, 2020. Born Feb. 23, 1947, in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, to the late Demetrio and Inocencia (Valentin) Sostre.

Dorca moved to New York, graduating from Morris High School in the Bronx and later trained as a civil servant. She married her late husband Gilberto Perez in 1969, moved to Connecticut in late 1972, and had two children. Dorca held many positions through the years but loved most her work in Education as a Bilingual Tutor/Instructional Assistant with special needs children in multiple school districts.

Dorca enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved to laugh and have fun and was full of life at every family function. She usually arrived late but was the last to leave.

Dorca was a member of Oasis of Restoration Church in New London and Honorary Member of New Life Christian Fellowship in Ledyard. She was ordained as a Missionary, ministered to multitudes and tirelessly worked with families from other countries that did not speak English and helped them find housing, employment, food and other resources.

Dorca is survived by her two children, Ruby Rosado (Pedro) and Kendrick Perez (Christine); six grandchildren, Ariana and Amaris Rosado and Paul, Xavier, Aaron and Katelyn Perez; five siblings and several nieces, nephews and cousins that will miss her dearly.

A private memorial service will be held. Streaming will be available via www.lestergeefh.com. Interment will be at 12:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Colonel Ledyard Cemetery in Groton. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Blvd S. #4B, Southington, CT. 06489. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home of New London.

Published in The Day on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Interment
12:30 PM
Colonel Ledyard Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lester Gee Funeral Home - New London
108 Blinman Street
New London, CT 06320
(860) 442-1188
Memories & Condolences
November 23, 2020
Your soul is in complete peace. You are in His arms. You will never suffer, hurt or have any concerns again. You are in your forever home. Say Hi to my dad, your mom and dad, sister and the other family that has welcomed you. I know you love the place He has prepared for you. We will hug and love again.
Damarys Dee Menendez
Family
November 23, 2020
My deepest sympathy, and Love to my beautiful family !! ❤
Debbie Sostre
Family
November 23, 2020
Such a beautiful person inside and out, always smiling no matter what the situation was. I’m so very grateful to have crossed path with you, you have been a real blessing to me and will truly be missed.... Rest in Heaven❤
Lisa WendlerWendler
Friend
November 22, 2020
I will always have you in my mind, you were such an inspiration, never a negative word always with a positive advice and full of love for everyone. A wonderful woman of God. And funny made me laugh and build up my spirit. I will miss you!
Ibelise Santiago
Friend
November 21, 2020
Ruby and Kendrick my heart feels your pain, but know that your mother is at peace❤
Laura E Martinez Valentin
Family
November 21, 2020
My cousin I will will miss your sense of humor, your beautiful hugs and you calling anybody that played a prank on you "knucklehead". I know that you are at peace and in the loving arms of God. Until we meet again...but not anytime to soon.❤
Laura E Martinez Valentin
Family
November 21, 2020
Sending prayers to the family
So sorry your loss
Holly Butler
Acquaintance
