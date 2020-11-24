Waterford - Dorca Sostre Perez, 73, peacefully went home to be with the Lord Nov. 13, 2020. Born Feb. 23, 1947, in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, to the late Demetrio and Inocencia (Valentin) Sostre.
Dorca moved to New York, graduating from Morris High School in the Bronx and later trained as a civil servant. She married her late husband Gilberto Perez in 1969, moved to Connecticut in late 1972, and had two children. Dorca held many positions through the years but loved most her work in Education as a Bilingual Tutor/Instructional Assistant with special needs children in multiple school districts.
Dorca enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved to laugh and have fun and was full of life at every family function. She usually arrived late but was the last to leave.
Dorca was a member of Oasis of Restoration Church in New London and Honorary Member of New Life Christian Fellowship in Ledyard. She was ordained as a Missionary, ministered to multitudes and tirelessly worked with families from other countries that did not speak English and helped them find housing, employment, food and other resources.
Dorca is survived by her two children, Ruby Rosado (Pedro) and Kendrick Perez (Christine); six grandchildren, Ariana and Amaris Rosado and Paul, Xavier, Aaron and Katelyn Perez; five siblings and several nieces, nephews and cousins that will miss her dearly.
A private memorial service will be held. Streaming will be available via www.lestergeefh.com
. Interment will be at 12:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Colonel Ledyard Cemetery in Groton. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 200 Executive Blvd S. #4B, Southington, CT. 06489. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home of New London.