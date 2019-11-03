|
|
Niantic - Doreen L. Broderick, 66, of 22 Bush Hill Drive, Niantic, lost her very courageous battle with cancer Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Born Sept. 18, 1953, to the late Eugene and Doreen Broderick (Owens), she was the second youngest of nine siblings. Doreen is survived by sisters, Margaret Broderick of East Lyme, Teresa Broderick Mctigue and husband Kevin Mctigue of Old Lyme, Patricia Carr of New London; and brother Eugene Broderick and wife Sally. She is predeceased by brothers, Walter F. Broderick and Frank Burditt; and sister Bonita Dorfman.
Doreen leaves behind her beloved children: Kayla Broderick (Tamar Shelton) of Waterford and Sean Broderick (Taylor Gray) of Lisbon and Kyle and Zoe Broderick of Thornton, Colo; as well as the pride and joy of her life, her granddaughters: Olyvia Doreen and Payton Doreen Rodriguez; and the following nieces and nephews: Luis "Fred" Velasco, who helped care for her, Stephanie Albot (Jeffrey), Patrick Ballestrini (Angela), and Gene and David Broderick; and many other loving great-nieces and nephews.
Doreen was a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend. Doreen was a free spirit who lived life with a fire that will never be matched. She had a fight to live that amazed the best of the best. She was a proud pioneer for women's rights in the Laborers Union, as a member of Local 547. Her favorite thing was making others laugh, which she did with ease and a twinkle in those blue Irish eyes. Doreen was a friend of Bill W. and she proudly lived a life of sobriety for 30 years. Doreen has not gone; she will always live in the hearts of those who love her.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic, Thursday Nov. 7, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Niantic Sportsmen's Club, 67 Plants Dam Road, in East Lyme.
Published in The Day on Nov. 3, 2019