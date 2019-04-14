Lyme - Doreen Meyer, 86, passed away peacefully April 4, 2019, at home after a short illness with her family by her side. She was born in 1932 in Cambridge, Mass. to Stanley and Helen Arnold. She married her true love Robert Charles Meyer, June 21, 1953, and they shared 66 wonderful years together.



She graduated from the prestigious Katherine Gibbs School in Newark, N.J. Doreen was a devoted wife and mother who took pride in providing a warm and nurturing home every day of the year for her family. She was accomplished at sewing, knitting, rug hooking, cooking and baking, as well being extremely knowledgeable about the history, repair and restoration of antiques. Her hands and feet were rarely still and not a Sunday went by without a "made-from-scratch" dessert for her beloved husband. Few could keep up with her abundance of energy.



For many years Doreen worked at Coffee's Country Market, Old Lyme where she greeted everyone with her beautiful smile. All who knew her were attracted to her warm, kind and sweet personality.



Doreen will be forever remembered by her husband, Robert; their daughters, Kim Morgan and Heidi Meyer; sister and brother-in-law, Gail and Bud Nemec; 6 grandchildren, Devon Rust, Lindsey Morgan, Meredith Chapman, Ryan Meyer, Madeleine Meyer Schumacher, Olivia Meyer Schumacher; 4 great-grandchildren, Levi Morgan, Wyatt Rust, Andy Rust and Tristan Meyer as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Doreen was predeceased by her son, Keith Meyer and sister, Audrey Lindquist. All whom she loved and touched deeply. She will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate to know her.



Forever in our hearts.



Please join us for a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at 8 Oak Tree Lane, Lyme to remember Doreen. Published in The Day on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary