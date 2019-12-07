Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Quintin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Rubin Quintin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doreen Rubin Quintin Obituary
New London - Doreen Rubin Quintin, 56, passed away suddenly Dec. 4, 2019, while on vacation in Florida. She was accompanied by her loving parents, Marilyn and Jerry Rubin. She was married for 30 years to Thomas Quintin.

She graduated from Montville High School. In July 2019, she retired from Murphy & Beane, where she was employed.

A beloved daughter, wife, sister and aunt, her family meant everything to her. She led a life dedicated to her family and friends. She brought meaning and happiness to everyone she touched. Doreen adored her brother Jeff Rubin and his wife Rhonda; and she cherished her nieces, Carissa, Lilly and Tessa.

Doreen had many interests during her life including crafting and making jewelry with her friends. She also enjoyed playing mahjong with her aunt, cousins, niece and friends. She loved traveling with her husband, parents, cousins, nieces and friends. She also loved trips to Ohio to visit her aunt Dianna and family, and visiting Amish country there. She loved spending time at Ocean Beach with her parents and friends.

Doreen will be remembered always for her warmth and charm; she made a lasting impression on her family and many friends who survive her.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London. Burial will follow at Ohave Sholem Cemetery in Waterford.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the save Ocean Beach Fund or to the .
Published in The Day on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doreen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -