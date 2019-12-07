|
New London - Doreen Rubin Quintin, 56, passed away suddenly Dec. 4, 2019, while on vacation in Florida. She was accompanied by her loving parents, Marilyn and Jerry Rubin. She was married for 30 years to Thomas Quintin.
She graduated from Montville High School. In July 2019, she retired from Murphy & Beane, where she was employed.
A beloved daughter, wife, sister and aunt, her family meant everything to her. She led a life dedicated to her family and friends. She brought meaning and happiness to everyone she touched. Doreen adored her brother Jeff Rubin and his wife Rhonda; and she cherished her nieces, Carissa, Lilly and Tessa.
Doreen had many interests during her life including crafting and making jewelry with her friends. She also enjoyed playing mahjong with her aunt, cousins, niece and friends. She loved traveling with her husband, parents, cousins, nieces and friends. She also loved trips to Ohio to visit her aunt Dianna and family, and visiting Amish country there. She loved spending time at Ocean Beach with her parents and friends.
Doreen will be remembered always for her warmth and charm; she made a lasting impression on her family and many friends who survive her.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London. Burial will follow at Ohave Sholem Cemetery in Waterford.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the save Ocean Beach Fund or to the .
Published in The Day on Dec. 7, 2019