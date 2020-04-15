|
|
Niantic - Doris Beebe, 88, of Niantic passed away April 9, at Bayview Health Center, attended by their skilled and caring staff. She died of complications of advanced Alzheimer's disease.
Born Doris Anna Bahrenburg in Skillman, N.J., to Charles and Edna (Stout) Bahrenburg in May of 1931, she married Alvern Beebe in 1950. They were married for 51 years until Al's death in 2002. Together they had five children, Lynn (William), Craig, Doug (Joanne), Wayne (Julie), and Matthew (Dianne), all surviving.
A 1949 graduate of Princeton High School, Doris moved with Al to Niantic in 1952. While raising her five children, she started a lifetime of active volunteering. Over the next 65 years she was a 4H leader and volunteered with the Haitian Health Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, Heifer International, Friends of Harkness Park, Fiddleheads Food Coop, and the East Lyme Historical Society where she served on the Board of Directors. She made numerous quilts, many of which were donated to local hospitals.
Holding one of the oldest memberships at Niantic Community Church and affiliated with the United Methodist Church, Doris served on or chaired several church committees, taught Sunday School, and acted as church clerk. She was active in NCC GUPPIES, summer suppers, the Jack Frost Bazaar, and the Women's Christian Service Association, serving as President and co-chairing the semi-annual rummage sale for many years.
Doris was instrumental in early efforts to bring the Hospice movement to Eastern Connecticut. She was then a member of the first class of volunteers at The Center for Hospice Care and served in patient care and other volunteer roles for 33 years.
Doris entered college once her youngest was in school and earned a secretarial degree from Mitchell College. She was employed in the Placement Office at Connecticut College and at several local businesses, including the Village Store. Many people in the area remember her for teaching them how to re-cane chair seats.
She is survived by her loving husband Ned Ruete, whom she married in 2007. They traveled extensively in the U.S., Canada, Japan, and Great Britain, seeing sights, hiking trails, and visiting friends and family.
Doris is also survived by her brother Fredrick Bahrenburg; her sisters, Margaret Fillebrown and Beverly Wetzel; stepsons, David (Meredith) and Michael (Chin-one); seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Doris's life is planned for sometime this summer. Donations may be made to the Haitian Health Foundation, 97 Sherman Street, Norwich, CT 06360, https://www.haitianhealthfoundation.org/donate/
Condolences may be shared on Doris' memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Apr. 15, 2020