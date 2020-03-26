|
Simsbury - Doris Carlene Burrowes Musick, 84, of Simsbury passed away peacefully Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Wallace A. Musick. She was born March 14, 1936, in New London to the late Horace and Ethel Burrowes.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother "grandmommy", great-grandmother and dear friend. She was a faithful member of the First Church of Christ in Simsbury where she enriched the community with her passion for singing in the Chancellor Choir.
Doris attended the Northwestern Connecticut Community-Technical College, where she earned Valedictorian of the class of 1999. She received her Associates Degree in Science, Accounting and Business Administration as well as her acceptance to the Phi Theta Kappa Society. She devoted many years of her meticulous expertise as secretary and accountant of a joint family business, Jamco, Incorporated. Doris truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; spending time with family, embracing the ocean at Niantic Bay Yacht Club, boating in Long Island Sound, and volunteering for Wednesday night Race committee. She also enjoyed skiing, traveling, bridge, Woman's club, The Encore club, Intonations singing group, music, theater, and square dancing.
Doris is preceded in death by her siblings, Hubert, Evelyn and Robert Burrowes. She is survived by husband of 66 years, Wallace A. Musick; her two daughters and son in-laws, Barbara and Harvey Collier of DelRay Beach, Fla., Rebecca and Jim Strempfer of Broad Brook. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Christopher Lilley and his wife Kristin, Bryan Lilley and his wife Dorothy, Dawn Collier and her fiancé Evan Barrett and Dustin Collier; two step grandchildren, James Strempfer Jr. and his wife Kate, Melissa Moss and her husband Jarrod; along with eight great-grandchildren.
A private funeral and burial will be held. There will be a memorial service held at a future date. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit www.vincentfuneralhome.com.
