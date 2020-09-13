1/1
Doris Elizabeth Sylvia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stonington - Doris Elizabeth Sylvia, formerly of Stonington, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert "Bobby" Sylvia of Stonington. For the past six years, she lovingly called Nashoba Park Assisted Facility in Ayer, Mass. her home. Born in Westerly in 1934, Doris was the daughter of the late Henry and Helen (Banker) Heinold of Westerly.

Doris, who was lovingly known as Mom, Grammy, Dot and Turtle, had a love of reading, history, travel, fishing and playing cribbage. She met her husband in a soda shop, fell in love and married in 1952. Doris and her late husband raised their four children in Stonington, where she was a dedicated mother to her children and their friends, always having a pitcher of Kool-Aid in the refrigerator and snacks in the cupboard. Additionally, she was a community volunteer including at the Pawcatuck Little League, Stonington Community Center and St. Mary's Catholic Church. In addition to raising her children, Doris worked for two decades in the billing department at the American Velvet Company. After the end of a long week, Doris and Bobby frequently joined their friends Friday evenings at the Harborview Bar in the Stonington Borough.

Upon retirement, Doris spent two decades sharing a wonderful companionship with Lawrence Clay, with whom she shared a mutual love of surf casting, playing cribbage and world travel. She continued to give back to the community serving as the treasurer of the Rhode Island Fisherman's Association and as a deacon of the Ladies Guild at the Stonington Congregational Church. She was also a major fan of the Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox and Providence College Friars.

Doris is survived by her four children: Roberta Fusari (David) of Groton, Mass., Steven Sylvia (Cheryl) of West Simsbury, David Sylvia (Martha) of Vienna, Va. and Paul Sylvia (Kerry) of Bedford, N.H. She has eight grandchildren: Anna, Jessica and Abby Fusari, Owen, Matthew, Thomas and Grace Sylvia and Vivi Sylvia.

Calling hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. Social distancing guidelines will be in place when entering the funeral home for calling hours. A private burial will take place at the Stonington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Doris' memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation which has a single, urgent goal to eliminate Parkinson's disease.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved