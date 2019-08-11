|
New London - Doris Ellen Cooney Mitchell, 98, formerly of Gordon Court, passed away July 30, 2019, at the Fairview Nursing Home in Groton.
She was born July 17, 1921, in New London, the daughter of the late George and May (Dewhurst) Cooney and stepfather Jesse Shonts. A graduate of The Williams School, she was employed as a secretary in the medical practices of Drs. Howard and Mary Ellen Johnson and Dr. George Burton.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, C.W.O. William I. Mitchell, United States Army; two brothers, George and John Cooney; and daughter Susan Mitchell.
Survivors include two daughters, Andrea Sullivan and Deborah Weller both of Waterford; sister Janice Hauser; four grandchildren, Jack Sullivan, Bill Sullivan, Susan Sullivan Marelli and Sara Weller; and six great-grandchildren, Nina, Billy and Elaina Sullivan, and Ava, Lilly and Olivia Marelli.
The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers at Fairview for the kind and compassionate care they extended to Doris. Special thanks goes to Tiffany Ginther for driving Doris to Stop & Shop and to her twice a week hair appointments with stylist Bruce Davidson.
The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London, is assisting the family with the private arrangements.
Published in The Day on Aug. 11, 2019