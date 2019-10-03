|
|
Groton - Doris Frieda Ana "Oma" Kohn, 78, of Groton, beloved mother and grandmother, passed from this life to the next after her battle with Alzheimer's disease Monday morning, Sept. 30, 2019. She was surrounded by the love of her family at her daughter's home in Massachusetts.
Born April 21, 1941, in Bad Nauheim, Germany, Doris was the youngest and last surviving of Marie and Heinrich Wagner's nine children..
After growing up in Bad Nauheim - a small town outside of Frankfurt known for its healing spas and sprudelwasser - Doris immigrated to the United States in 1959 at the age of 18 for better opportunities.
Moving to Buffalo, N.Y., Doris met and married Walter Kohn - also a German immigrant - in 1960 before giving birth to their three daughters, Diane, Patricia, and Anita.
A wonderful stay-at-home mom and Navy wife, Doris raised her daughters while moving between Buffalo, N.Y., San Diego, Calif., and Norfolk, Va., before settling in Groton in 1972. While living in Navy housing, Doris became known as the "Avon lady," going from door to door to sell Avon products from 1975 to 1985, before working in clothing retail in Groton for more than a decade.
A lover of life, Doris enjoyed meeting and talking to people everywhere she went, whether chatting with mail carriers and bank tellers or getting to know neighbors on nightly walks.
Always keeping her heritage near to her heart, Doris was known for her amazing German cooking. She also loved the ocean, road trips, long walks and playing cards.
Doris was dedicated to her family and was greatly loved and adored by all her children, grandchildren and friends. She was selfless, generous and giving, filling her family and friends' lives with joy and laughter, while also making it a point to be near their sides, during both times of happiness and hardship.
She will be remembered for her upbeat and positive outlook on life, infusing every situation with her own wise sayings, such as "that's just how the cookie crumbles."
Doris leaves her three daughters, Diane Bennardo and her husband, Rick, of Bellingham, Mass., Patricia Biekert and her husband Steven, of North Stonington, and Anita Demetropoulos and her husband Jim, of Yarmouth, Maine.
Doris will also be greatly missed by her nine grandchildren, Christopher and Stephen Bennardo, and Samantha Brandt; Mary and Brian Biekert; Meredith Trainor, Jessica Rud, Gabrielle Libby and Amelia Demetropoulos; and her seven great-grandchildren Aidan, Rylan, Emery, Jack, Benjamin, Charles and Lillian.
A celebration of life reception will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the Enders House at 1 Enders Island, Mystic. All are invited.
The Byles Memorial Home, of 99 Huntington St., New London, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Oct. 3, 2019