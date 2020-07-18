Niantic - Doris Helen (Yorgensen) Burke, 98, died July 5, 2020, at her home in Black Point, Niantic, in the care of her loving family. Born Aug. 7, 1921, in Hartford, she was the second daughter of the late Ellen (Killard) and Harry P. Yorgensen.
She spent her early years in Barry Square, Hartford, graduating from Bulkeley High School at 15 years of age. Doris worked for the Hartford Insurance Company and later, during World War II, for the American Red Cross. After her marriage in 1942, she spent many years in West Hartford raising her family and contributing to a number of organizations, including the St. Brigid's Women's Club, The Belles and numerous bridge clubs. She was, in addition, a founding member of the Black Point Beach Women's Club, where she spent many enjoyable summers. Throughout her long life, she was committed to her husband and family and enriched all with her artistic talents, intelligence and counsel. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Robert P. Burke; a daughter, Nancy Margaret Burke; a sister Agnes (Vernon) Arey; and a beloved cousin, Catherine (Hall) Vendetta. She leaves Jennifer (Thomas) Banever, Suzanne (Richard) Heffernan, Robert B. Burke (fiancée Lisa Hornberger) and Timothy J. Burke. In addition, she leaves 11 grandchildren, Gregory (Jessica), Andrew (Elizabeth), Seth (Lisa), Sarah (fiancé Guido Falivene), Matthew, Emily (fiancé Jon Demers), Nicholas (Jan), Rebecca, and Nadia Banever, Abigail (Patrick) Sharp, and Graham (Jill) Heffernan. She also took special pleasure in her 13 great-grandchildren, Samuel, Nolan, Tanner and Colby Banever, Madelyn and Sadie Sharp, Marshall and Samantha Banever, Thomas Banever, Abby Rose and Ruby Heffernan, Dylan Banever, and Isabella Banever. In addition, she leaves a brother, Harry P. Yorgensen of Mount Dora, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, July 10, 2020, at St. Patrick's Church in Farmington, followed by burial in Rose Hill Memorial Park in Rocky Hill. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services were private. Memorial donations may be made to the following: Mary's Place, 6 Poquonock Ave. Windsor, CT 06095. This center supports grieving children and their families.
