|
|
Waterford - Doris Donahue Keyes, 94, passed away at Fairview in Groton Oct. 5, 2019. She was born in New London June 11, 1925, to John and Abby (Leary) Donahue. She moved from Uncasville to Massachusetts for a time in her youth when her father's work in the paper mills took her family there. She returned to graduate from NFA and Willimantic State Teacher's College, now Eastern. She married Irving Keyes at St. John Church in Uncasville July 10, 1948. She was predeceased by Irving in 1981; their son John in 1977; her brother John Donahue; and also sister Leona Costello. She resided in Waterford for over 65 years and was the last of her generation in our family.
She worked as a teacher at Fair Oaks School in Montville many years ago. "Nannie" stepped up to provide care to her grandsons and great-granddaughters as their parents worked. They will remember visits to the aquarium, parks, library, restaurants, beaches and other points of interest while being chauffeured around town by Nannie. She was a lifelong Boston Red Sox fan. She was a shutterbug and while we have shots of our growing families, we also have a collection of foliage, waterways and unknown locales. She won a couple awards for her photos at the Crystal Mall. Funny she didn't want her picture in her obituary. There are nice paintings we have to grace our walls from her time as an artist. Doris was proud of her Irish heritage and on a trip to Ireland she was able to meet relatives there and share the family history.
She is survived by her daughters, Maureen (Jerry) Sullivan and Joanne Orlando; grandsons, Michael, Brian, Shane, and Casey; great-granddaughters, Alaina and Breana; and many nieces and nephews on the Donahue and Keyes sides of the family.
Our thanks to the caring 1st floor staff at Fairview.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, at Saint Johns Church, 22 Maple Ave, Uncasville. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Cactus Jack Foundation www.cactusjackfoundation.org or the Fairview Employee Appreciation Fund www.fairview.org.
The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Oct. 8, 2019