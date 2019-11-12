Home

Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Doris Malchiodi

Doris Malchiodi Obituary
Uncasville - Doris (Hayes) Malchiodi, 90, of Uncasville entered eternal life Nov. 11, 2019, in the company of her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Malchiodi.

Her family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. Family and friends are to, gather for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Thursday, in St. John's Church, 22 Maple Ave. Uncasville. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum will be private.

A complete obit will appear in Wednesday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Nov. 12, 2019
