Uncasville - Doris (Hayes) Malchiodi, 90, of Uncasville entered eternal life Nov. 11, 2019, in the company of her loving family. She was born June 9, 1929, in New London the daughter of the late Thomas and Thelma (Browne) Hayes Sr. She attended local schools in New London and graduated from the former Williams Memorial Institute, class of 1947. She continued her education, at the former Joseph Lawrence School of Nursing, graduating in 1951.
Mrs. Malchiodi was employed as an RN, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for 42 years, retiring in Dec. of 1993. She was united in marriage, to Anthony Malchiodi Nov. 17, 1951, in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church. After nearly 62 years of devotion, Anthony predeceased her in October 2013. Doris enjoyed traveling and was a lifelong beach goer, spending many decades sunning at the beach on Pequot Avenue. She enjoyed sports and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. But most of all, she loved her family and spending time with them.
Her five children and their spouses survive her, Mark (Joan) Malchiodi of Uncasville, Susan(James) Orlando of Oakdale, Deborah(Robert) Payne of Uncasville, Janis(John) Simpson of Wash., and Lisa(Paul) Hogan of Pa; her brother Thomas Hayes Jr. (Joan) of Niantic; her twelve grandchildren, Nicholas and Ryan Orlando, Joshua Payne and Brittany McLaughlin, Matthew and Sean Browne, Sara Leslie and Erin Hogan, Jon, Anthony, Mark and Austin Malchiodi; and her seven great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Cameron, Tyler, Ava, Gabriella, Bailey and Brooklyn. She was predeceased by grandson Eric Browne.
Her family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. Family and friends are to gather for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Thursday, in St. John Church, 22 Maple Ave. Uncasville. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum will be private. Donations in her memory to Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham St., Norwich, CT. 06360 or CT Humane Society, 169 Old Colchester Rd., Quaker Hill, CT. 06375.
Published in The Day on Nov. 13, 2019