Doris "Daisy" Shutt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Niantic - Doris "Daisy" Shutt was 85 and left this earth, June 6, 2020, on her terms. She and her husband Jim lived in Niantic, and were active members of East Lyme Little League, East Lyme Pee Wee Football and also the St. Bernard's HS Booster Club. Daisy also worked for the East Lyme Parks & Recreation Department for many years. She was also an integral part of the Smith-Harris House Restoration project. Her favorite spot was the "hole-in-the-wall beach" and she spoke of it often. She moved to Florida in 1990.

She is survived by her son Jake; and daughter Debbie. She loved life, and spent the last few years traveling and spending time with her kids and grandkids. She was a strong, independent woman and loved to have gatherings with her friends and go to A Girl and A Gun Women's Shooting League outings. She will be missed by so many.

She elected to have a party with her friends, in lieu of a service or memorial.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved