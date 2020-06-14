Niantic - Doris "Daisy" Shutt was 85 and left this earth, June 6, 2020, on her terms. She and her husband Jim lived in Niantic, and were active members of East Lyme Little League, East Lyme Pee Wee Football and also the St. Bernard's HS Booster Club. Daisy also worked for the East Lyme Parks & Recreation Department for many years. She was also an integral part of the Smith-Harris House Restoration project. Her favorite spot was the "hole-in-the-wall beach" and she spoke of it often. She moved to Florida in 1990.



She is survived by her son Jake; and daughter Debbie. She loved life, and spent the last few years traveling and spending time with her kids and grandkids. She was a strong, independent woman and loved to have gatherings with her friends and go to A Girl and A Gun Women's Shooting League outings. She will be missed by so many.



She elected to have a party with her friends, in lieu of a service or memorial.



